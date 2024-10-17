Kamaldeen returns from injury, fit for Leicester City game – Southampton manager reveals

Kamaldeen suffered an injury during a pre-season friendly against Oxford United in July.

"Everyone is pretty much as they were. Ross came off (at Arsenal) and won’t be available, but it’s not a long-term injury. It’s a frustrating setback for Ross, and it’s disappointing for both him and us," said Southampton manager Russell Martin on Thursday. "Kamaldeen is fit to be in the squad now, and Will Smallbone is also back, so a couple of positives for us." Russell Martin revealed on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sulemana's journey to Southampton

On 16 July 2021, Kamaldeen signed a five-year contract with Ligue 1 club Rennes for a reported €20 million. He made his full debut for Rennes on 8 August 2021 against Lens in the opening game of the Ligue 1 season. On 1 February 2023, Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Southampton. A game against Leicester City will be his first appearance of the season.

Sulemana misses out on AFCON Qualifier