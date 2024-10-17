ADVERTISEMENT
Kamaldeen returns from injury, fit for Leicester City game – Southampton manager reveals

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed that Kamaldeen Sulemana has fully recovered from injury and fit for games.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana

The 22-year-old Ghanaian could play his first game of the season when the Saints take on Leicester City in the Premier League at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Kamaldeen suffered an injury during a pre-season friendly against Oxford United in July.

"Everyone is pretty much as they were. Ross came off (at Arsenal) and won’t be available, but it’s not a long-term injury. It’s a frustrating setback for Ross, and it’s disappointing for both him and us," said Southampton manager Russell Martin on Thursday. "Kamaldeen is fit to be in the squad now, and Will Smallbone is also back, so a couple of positives for us." Russell Martin revealed on Thursday

Southampton vs Leicester City: Team news ahead of the Premier League clash | Southampton FC | News

On 16 July 2021, Kamaldeen signed a five-year contract with Ligue 1 club Rennes for a reported €20 million. He made his full debut for Rennes on 8 August 2021 against Lens in the opening game of the Ligue 1 season. On 1 February 2023, Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Southampton. A game against Leicester City will be his first appearance of the season.

The Ghanaian young star was not included in the Black Stars squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan. His return to the field is a significant boost for his team, and he could return to the Black Stars squad as they search for a win against Niger and Angola, after failing to secure a single victory in their four matches played in the ongoing qualifiers.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

