I’ll end my career at Hertha Berlin – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Boateng also opened up on how Hertha’s new director of sport Fredi Bobic facilitated his move to the club.

“This will definitely be my last stop. I don't know how long it will take, but it will be enough,” he told Bild.

“A year and a half ago, we started talking intensively with Hertha. Michael Preetz wasn't that convinced what was okay. He could only have called me back once. Then came Fredi (Bobic), then it was easier.

“I said, 'I only have one dream. I want to put on my jersey again in the Olympic Stadium'. Fredi said: 'Then we will do everything we can to make this dream come true’."

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

The former Ghana international, however, believes he’s been able to live the life he dreamed of as a child.

"I still cannot believe that I can live what I dreamed of. I still need a little time. But it is already beautiful.

"It may be that I play all the games. It can also be that I only do four. I am not pretending to be there. I want to get fit, feel good and then help where I can,” he added.