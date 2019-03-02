Barcelona midfield star Kevin Prince Boateng has shared a social media message after Ernesto Valverde left him out of the Blaugrana squad list for tonight's clash against Real Madrid.

Boateng, who joined Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo in January, was part of Barcelona squad earlier this week when the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

Boateng has reacted on Instagram to Valverde's decision: another hint that he could return to Sassuolo in the summer, when his loan spell at the Nou Camp will be over.

Barcelona squad:

Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Malcom, Clément Lenglet, Jeison Murillo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Carles Aleñà, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.