The former Ashanti Gold CEO beat off competition from rival Isaac Koomson in the elections held on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Mr. Fianoo secured a sizeable amount of the total votes cast after polling 71 votes as against Mr. Koomson’s 42.

READ ALSO: Paul Dogboe: I gave Isaac Dogboe everything a father could give a son

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Meanwhile, John Ansah has also been elected as GHALCA Vice President after flooring incumbent Alex Ackumey in the elections.

In other portfolios, Liberty Professionals CEO, Linda Ansong was elected as the Association’s Treasurer, while Edmund Ackah was elected Premier League Representative.

Here is the full list of winners from the GHALCA elections:

Kudjoe Fianoe – Chairman

John Ansah – Vice Chairman

Edmund Ackah – Ghana Premier League Representative

George Ofosuhene -Ghana Premier League Representative

Eugene Nobel Noel – Division One League Representative

Opoku Abrokwah – Division 2 Representative

Linda Ansong – Treasurer