The former Ashanti Gold CEO beat off competition from rival Isaac Koomson in the elections held on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mr. Fianoo secured a sizeable amount of the total votes cast after polling 71 votes as against Mr. Koomson’s 42.
Meanwhile, John Ansah has also been elected as GHALCA Vice President after flooring incumbent Alex Ackumey in the elections.
In other portfolios, Liberty Professionals CEO, Linda Ansong was elected as the Association’s Treasurer, while Edmund Ackah was elected Premier League Representative.
Here is the full list of winners from the GHALCA elections:
Kudjoe Fianoe – Chairman
John Ansah – Vice Chairman
Edmund Ackah – Ghana Premier League Representative
George Ofosuhene -Ghana Premier League Representative
Eugene Nobel Noel – Division One League Representative
Opoku Abrokwah – Division 2 Representative
Linda Ansong – Treasurer