Kudus scoops goal of the month award with free-kick goal dedicated to Atsu

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus’ stunning free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam, which he celebrated by paying tribute to the late Christian Atsu, has been adjudged as the Goal of the Month of February.

The Ghana international netted an 84th-minute free-kick to round off a comfortable 4-0 victory for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam last month.

Kudus celebrated by taking off his shirt and showing off the message “RIP Atsu” as a tribute to his former international teammate who tragically passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.

The referee was supposed to book him for taking off his shirt, but match official Pol van Boekel gave Kudus a pass, as he understood that there was more to his gesture than football.

That stunning free-kick goal has now been adjudged as the goal of the month, with Kudus receiving his award on Tuesday.

The Ajax star said: "I will remember this trophy forever, every single time I saw this goal of the month (trophy) and I will remember the free-kick.

“Definitely, the celebration is going to come in. So, this is going to be with me forever ... it is a special one for me personally."

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Last week, Ajax manager John Heitinga has described Kudus as the type of player who draws fans to the stadium.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," he said.

