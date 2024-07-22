Kudus to be represented by his family after cutting ties with agent

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that the Ghana international has cut ties with Mendelewitsch.

Kudus parts ways with his agent

According to him, Kudus’ relatives and his legal team will henceforth be in charge of representing him.

“Mohammed Kudus will be now represented by relatives and legal team after decision to part ways with his former agents,” Fabrizio wrote on X.

The 23-year-old spent the last few weeks in Ghana, having participated in the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in June.

Kudus started both games as Otto Addo’s side defeated Mali 1-2 in Bamako before recording a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi.

The former Ajax star returned to pre-season with West Ham last week and stepped out with the club’s media to try out some Ghanaian cuisines.

Kudus opted for Ghana Jollof and explained the various ingredients that make up the popular West African dish, while urging people to also try it out.

"I feel like I'm back in Ghana now. This is Ghanaian Jollof, one of my favourite dishes. This is rice, obviously mixed with stew,” Kudus said in a video shared on West Ham’s TikTok page.

“This is plantain and some salad with some chicken and some kebab on the side. The kebab is made from lamb with some spices on it. It's very popular and nice, you can try it out. The plantain is my favourite one. It’s like banana and it’s fried.”