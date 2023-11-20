Kwasi Appiah guides Sudan to top of Group B in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Charles Pickel’s 79th-minute own goal was enough to secure all three points for Appiah’s side, who now occupy the summit of Group B.

Sudan currently have four points from two games, having drawn 1-1 with Togo in their first qualifying match.

However, the North African side would drop to second place in the group if Senegal, who are on three points, beat Togo on Tuesday.

Sudan are paired in the same World Cup qualifying group, alongside Senegal, Togo, DR Congo, Mauritania and South Sudan.

Appiah only joined Sudan in September but has made a telling impact since taking charge. In four matches, Sudan remain unbeaten, having won two and drawn the other two.

Meanwhile, Appiah recently disclosed that he aims to make history by qualifying Sudan for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

According to him, his targets also include building a competitive team that will also be able to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"The target I have been given is to build a team and ensure the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations," Appiah told Asempa FM last month.

"The only challenge is that there is no ongoing league due to the ongoing war which has forced them to operate from Saudi Arabia but I hope order and peace will be restored in the country.”