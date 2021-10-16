RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lil Win becomes actor-footballer after signing two-year contract with New Edubiase United

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has joined Division One side New Edubiase United.

The comic actor and musician has put pen to paper on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

As part of the contract, Lil Win will serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the club to a wider audience.

It is unknown if the actor will be an active member of the playing body, but he insists he is ready to play when given the chance.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.

“The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United, no team will beat us.”

Aside from his successful acting career, Lil Win also currently owns a number of businesses, including a school in Kumasi.

