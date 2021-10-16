Lil Win becomes actor-footballer after signing two-year contract with New Edubiase United

As part of the contract, Lil Win will serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the club to a wider audience.

Pulse Ghana

It is unknown if the actor will be an active member of the playing body, but he insists he is ready to play when given the chance.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.

“The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United, no team will beat us.”

Pulse Ghana