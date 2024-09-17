‘Los Williams’: Inaki and Nico Williams announce new documentary film about their lives

The latest documentary dubbed “Los Williams,” will feature the entire Williams family and will delve into the lives of each member together with the career of the two brothers.
The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, have announced a new documentary film about their lives, and family sports history to be premiered on September 20, 2024.
Recommended articles
The cast includes their parents, Maria Comfort Arthuer and Felix Williams, their grandfather, George Williams, Inaki’s wife Patricia Morales, their representative, Felix Tainta, and friends of the brothers.
Other people to be featured in the documentary are some Fishermen of Lake Volta in Ghana and, Athletic Bilbao fan club, and goes behind the scenes of their time in the Ghanaian and Spanish national teams.
“Los Williams” was directed by Wallijai Studios and will be premiered at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.
Inaki and Nico take different paths on national team duty
Inaki Williams, 30, opted to play for the Ghana Black Stars in 2022, six years after making his debut for the Spain national football team.
He played for Black Stars in both the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFCON hosted in Ivory Coast, but only scored his first goal in national team colours earlier this year against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualification match.
Nico Wiliams, however, decided to play for La Roja and made his senior debut the same year his elder brother made the switch. He was part of the Spain squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a key member of the team that won the 2024 EUROS in Germany with a man-of-the-match display in the finals.
The 22-year-old winger had previously played for the Spanish junior teams.
Both brothers were born in Spain’s Basque Region and grew up playing in Athletic Bilbao’s youth teams before being integrated into the senior side.