‘Los Williams’: Inaki and Nico Williams announce new documentary film about their lives

The cast includes their parents, Maria Comfort Arthuer and Felix Williams, their grandfather, George Williams, Inaki’s wife Patricia Morales, their representative, Felix Tainta, and friends of the brothers.

Other people to be featured in the documentary are some Fishermen of Lake Volta in Ghana and, Athletic Bilbao fan club, and goes behind the scenes of their time in the Ghanaian and Spanish national teams.

“Los Williams” was directed by Wallijai Studios and will be premiered at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaki and Nico take different paths on national team duty

Inaki Williams, 30, opted to play for the Ghana Black Stars in 2022, six years after making his debut for the Spain national football team.

Pulse Ghana

He played for Black Stars in both the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFCON hosted in Ivory Coast, but only scored his first goal in national team colours earlier this year against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualification match.

Nico Wiliams, however, decided to play for La Roja and made his senior debut the same year his elder brother made the switch. He was part of the Spain squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a key member of the team that won the 2024 EUROS in Germany with a man-of-the-match display in the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The 22-year-old winger had previously played for the Spanish junior teams.