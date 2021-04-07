Lukaku pulls Inter 11 clear, Dybala scores in victorious Juve return

But good work from Federico Chiesa allowed the Portuguese to net 25th Serie A goal this campaign after quarter of an hour.

Chiesa beat two defenders before rolling the ball across to meet Ronaldo who finished off low past Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

Veteran Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon did well to deny Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo after the break and Fabian Ruiz midway through the second half.

Dybala came off the bench along with McKennie with 20 minutes to go and the Argentine had an immediate impact, curling in a Rodrigo Bentancur cross four minutes later.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the final moments after Victor Osimhen was brought down by Giorgio Chiellini in the box.