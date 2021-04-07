Lukaku pulls Inter 11 clear, Dybala scores in victorious Juve return

Antonio Conte's side are on course for a 19th Serie A title and first since 2010.
Juve's push for a 10th consecutive league title had faltered after taking just one point from their last two league games against lowly Benevento and Torino.
However their win against Napoli was crucial for their Champions League ambitions next season with both teams equal on points in fourth place before kick-off in Turin.
Juve were without Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi who tested positive for Covid-19 after international duty with Italy.
Dybala started on the bench, having being dropped for the derby match with Torino last weekend after breaking lockdown rules with teammates Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo.
Ronaldo missed a chance to put the champions ahead after two minutes when headed wide, before Napoli's Piotr Zielinski also fired over not long afterwards.