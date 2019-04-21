The former FC Porto forward, after ensuring Paris Saint-Germain suffer a second successive defeat by a 3-2 lost, Waris scored to inspire Nantes on Wednesday.

The lost held the Ligue 1 Conforama leaders PSG to halt to still wait to clinch the 2018/19 title.

After Sunday's shock 5-1 loss at LOSC Lille, PSG were still expected to claim the point that would clinch them the title as they travelled to the Stade de la Beaujoire where they had not lost since 2004.

No fewer than nine first-team regulars, including the suspended Marco Verratti, the injured Neymar Jr, and the rested Kylian Mbappé, were missing while coach Thomas Tuchel, serving a touchline ban, was consigned to the press stand, and Nantes — victors over Olympique Lyonnais last time out — sought to take advantage to wipe away their top-flight survival doubts. Kalifa Coulibaly, who opened the scoring against Lyon, might have done so again had Gianluigi Buffon been caught cold by the rangy striker's header after he had brushed past Presnel Kimpembe — PSG captain for the night — to reach a Charles Traoré cross (13'). Leandro Paredes' through ball for Moussa Diaby gave the young striker an opportunity to put the visitors in the driving seat, but after rounding Maxime Dupé in the Nantes goal, he could not force the ball home (16').

Instead, it was a man at the opposite end of his career, Dani Alves, who did so. It was another collector's item from the Brazil international, who — after receiving the ball from Paredes — sent a delicious lob over Dupé from all of 30 metres (19').

Nantes, a precarious nine points above the bottom three at kick-off, had kept just two clean sheets in their previous nine home games, so conceding was no surprise; given they had also failed to score in just one of their last 12 outings at the Beaujoire, the fact they hit back quickly was equally to be expected. The scorer was less likely. Diego Carlos had found the net just three times in 91 Ligue 1 Conforama games, but the Brazilian centre-back added to his tally with a back-post header after escaping the attention of Stanley N'Soki (23'). Edgar Ié stepped across to snuff out any danger Diaby might have posted (36'), and the young forward then stretched Dupé (38'), but it was Nantes who moved ahead before the break.

Thilo Kehrer was caught out by Coulibaly, who moved into the box before picking out Samuel Moutoussamy — the midfielder miscued his shot, but it served Majeed Waris perfectly, and the Ghana international finished from close range (44') to celebrate his 100th Ligue 1 Conforama appearance in style.