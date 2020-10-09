The Malians were indeed the better side and aside from their three goals could have scored more on the evening.

READ MORE: 6 memorable encounters between Ghana and Mali

The 3-0 defeat is Ghana’s worst loss in the hands of the Malians: Never had Mali defeated Ghana by a three-goal margin until Friday 9th October.

Harare Traore went pass Gideon Baah who failed to close him down, before beat goalkeeper Atizigi at the near post to give Mali the lead in the 2nd minute.

Ghana came close to scoring in the 27th minute when Andre Ayew put Thomas Partey through and the Arsenal midfielder fetched Jordan Ayew with a tailored measured pass, yet the Crystal Palace striker saw his kick go wide.

The rest of the minutes failed to produce any more goals.

Back from recess Ghana were the first to go into attack, yet the couldn’t break the Malian defender which remained resolute.

The Eagles of Mali came into the game again and skipper of the side and scorer of the opener Harare Traore produced a superb cross from the right wing and teenager l Bilal Troure tapped in the ball to double his side’s lead.

The Malians after the game enjoyed passing the ball around to tease the Black Stars to come out of their shells.

Mali continued to search for more goals and they made it 3-0 in the 74th minute, after the Black Stars defense were caught flat footed. Haidara Amadu who was in an onside position beat the Black Stars defence and his shot hit the side post, before scoring from a rebound

Most of the key Black Stars players namely Thomas Partey Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew failed to glitter on the evening- they couldn’t find opening through the water tight defence of the Malians.

The game is CK Akonnor’s first game in charge of the Black Stars and it is an indication that he has a lot to do to bring the four times champions to where the actually belong in terms of African football.

Full line up:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Nicholas Opoku, Kassim Nuhu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Eugene Ansah.