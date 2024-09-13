ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Man United goalie Andre Onana joins viral ‘Lomo lomo’ dance challenge

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana joined a TikToker to perform the viral dance challenge to KiDi’s hit single ‘Lomo lomo’.

Video: Man United goalie Andre Onana joins viral ‘Lomo lomo’ dance challenge
Video: Man United goalie Andre Onana joins viral ‘Lomo lomo’ dance challenge

The 28-year-old enjoyed his time with the national team as they kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Onana was in the post for both games as the Indomitable Lions defeated Namibia 1-0 at home before drawing goalless against Zimbabwe.

The game against Zimbabwe was played at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala, with several Ugandans mobbing the goalkeeping at full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onana again crossed paths with some of his fans at the airport, one of whom was the Ugandan TikToker Hisnitas.

In a video that was later shared on the popular video-sharing platform, the Manchester United shot-stopper joined the TikToker in performing the viral dance to the song ‘Lomo lomo,’ which was choreographed by Dancegod Llyod.

Meanwhile, Onana recently revealed that he was going to take risks this season at Manchester United.

“Yes, that’s me, and I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana faces fine from CAF following repeated incidents of pitch invasion

Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Mbappé and others: top 5 transfers of the off-season according to 1xBet

Nana Aba: It’s an insult to invite Partey to play on poor Baba Yara pitch

'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers