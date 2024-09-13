Video: Man United goalie Andre Onana joins viral ‘Lomo lomo’ dance challenge

Onana was in the post for both games as the Indomitable Lions defeated Namibia 1-0 at home before drawing goalless against Zimbabwe.

The game against Zimbabwe was played at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala, with several Ugandans mobbing the goalkeeping at full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onana again crossed paths with some of his fans at the airport, one of whom was the Ugandan TikToker Hisnitas.

Onana dances to KiDi's 'Lomo lomo'

In a video that was later shared on the popular video-sharing platform, the Manchester United shot-stopper joined the TikToker in performing the viral dance to the song ‘Lomo lomo,’ which was choreographed by Dancegod Llyod.

Meanwhile, Onana recently revealed that he was going to take risks this season at Manchester United.