Video: Man United goalie Andre Onana joins viral ‘Lomo lomo’ dance challenge

The 28-year-old enjoyed his time with the national team as they kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana joined a TikToker to perform the viral dance challenge to KiDi’s hit single ‘Lomo lomo’.
Onana was in the post for both games as the Indomitable Lions defeated Namibia 1-0 at home before drawing goalless against Zimbabwe.
The game against Zimbabwe was played at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala, with several Ugandans mobbing the goalkeeping at full-time.
Onana again crossed paths with some of his fans at the airport, one of whom was the Ugandan TikToker Hisnitas.
Onana dances to KiDi's 'Lomo lomo'
In a video that was later shared on the popular video-sharing platform, the Manchester United shot-stopper joined the TikToker in performing the viral dance to the song ‘Lomo lomo,’ which was choreographed by Dancegod Llyod.
Meanwhile, Onana recently revealed that he was going to take risks this season at Manchester United.
“Yes, that’s me, and I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts,” he said, as quoted by the Guardian.