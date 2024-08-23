Marta: Brazil footballer announces engagement to lesbian partner

The couple have been dating since 2022 and got engaged while on a recent picnic, where Marta popped the question to her partner.

They have since announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of photos, one of which shows Marta putting an engagement ring on Carrie’s finger.

Marta set to marry Carrie Lawrence

Marta, who is currently 38, played for Brazil in last month’s Olympics but was powerless to stop them falling short in the final.

During the Olympics, her lover Carrie travelled to France to support Marta and the Brazil women’s team, who won silver after losing to the United States (US).

Carrie is also 27 years old and although she played for the US U19s team, she has never been capped by the senior women’s team.

In April, Marta announced that she was going to retire from international football and that the Olympics would be her last tournament.

“If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team,” she said.

“There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete. I am very calm about this because I see with great optimism this development that we are having concerning young athletes.”