Below are the results and scorers on matchday 14

16th February, 2021

Accra Gt Olympics 1-0 Elmina Sharks

Scorer: Samuel Abbey Quaye 21’

15th February, 2021

LegonCitiesFC 1-1 King FaisalFC

Scorers: Cephas Doku 86’/Wadudu Yakubu 81’

14th February, 2021

Liberty 2-2 Inter Allies

Scorers: Stanley Aniagyei 67, Abraham Wayo 72/Nafiu Sulemana 22, Hashmin Musah 90+5

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 Karela

Scorers: Benjamin Acquah 83/Umar Basiru 23, Diawusie Taylor 45+2

Dreams FC 4-2 Aduana Stars

Scorers: Joseph Esso 15, Joseph Esso 34, Agyenim Boateng 68, Emmanuel Ocran 75/Bright Adjei 62, Emmanuel Osei Baffour 76

Medeama SC 2-0 Bechem United

Scorers: Justice Blay 13, Bright Enchil 39

Chelsea 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Stephen Amankonah 7, Stephen Amankonah (pen) 9

13th February, 2021

WAFA 0-0 AshGold

Outstanding

Kotoko vs Hearts

Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored in the 21st minute as Great Olympics pip Elmina Sharks 1-0 at the Accra sports stadium to go second Tuesday.

The Dade boys took advantage of a sloppy play from Sharks as they dominated the opening minutes of the game.

Life wire Gladson Awako controlled the ball before sending a delicious pass to Razak Kassim who sent in an intelligent pass to forward Manan Mudasiru. Kasim laid the ball into the path of Abbey to slot home for the opener.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Great Olympics.

Back from recess, Great Olympics created some decent chances in search of the second goal but striker Mudasiru Manan and Abbey Quaye missed the two that came their way with Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey standing in their way.

Elmina Sharks then had moments that struck fear in Olympics, with Alhaji Mustapha and Tahiru Mensah coming close but they fluffed those chances.

The victory sends Olympics second on the table as Elmina Sharks’ record their first defeat in the last six matches.