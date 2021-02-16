Dreams FC wonderkid Percious Boah netted a brace, while a magical volley by Abdul Fatawu and Joselpho Barnes’ second half strike gave Ghana an emphatic 4-0 win against Tanzania in their Group C opener.

Ghana led 2-0 at half time courtesy a Percious Boah freekick inside three minutes and Abdul Fatawu’s strike from the halfway line. Percious Boah scored again in the second half to grab a brace as Ghana cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Ghana were leading by the break and duly deserved it as they had been the more determined side in attack.

Tanzania’s fight for a goal was dealt a blow in the 71st minute when Boah completed his brace with another sensational strike. The Dreams FC man picked up a cross from Suleymana Mohamed before outwitting his marker to fire a left foot belter past the Tanzanian keeper.

The East Africans attempted to respond but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was on hand to save them.

With two minutes left on the clock, the Black Satellites put the game beyond the reach of Tanzania. Joselpho Barnes sealed victory for Ghana with a calm finish past the keeper after Mathew Anim Cudjoe’s defence splitting pass cited his brilliant run into the box.