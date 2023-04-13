Michael Essien watches former clubs Real Madrid and Chelsea in Champions League

Essien, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, was back at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid hosted the Blues in the quarter-final first-leg of Europe’s elite competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side proved too much for their English opponents, with goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Chelsea struggled for much of the game and it went from bad to worse when Ben Chilwell was sent off early in the second half after a second yellow card.

Coincidentally, Essien was a teammate of Chelsea’s interim boss Frank Lampard and also played under Ancelotti when the Italian managed the Blues in 2009.

Meanwhile, Essien enjoyed a trophy-laden career which lasted over a decade and a half following his breakout year at Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The 40-year-old also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.