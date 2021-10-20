Milovan Rajevac flies to Italy to watch Edmund Addo in CL action against Inter Milan

The Ghanaian midfielder lasted for 75 minutes before being substituted by Boban Nikolov in the second half.

Addo is part of the Sheriff Tiraspol team that is currently defying all odds and overachieving in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old started in a midfield pivot for the Moldovan champions when they claimed a hard-fought 1-2 win over Real Madrid last month.

He played an instrumental role in his side’s victory and was a lively presence in the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.

The midfielder was reportedly handed a call-up to the Black Stars for last month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe but couldn’t honour it.

The Moldovan champions are said to have deemed the invitation too late, as it did not meet the required minimum 10-day prior notice as prescribed by FIFA and subsequently turned it down.