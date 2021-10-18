Modric 'doesn't see the point' of World Cup every two years

World football's governing body announced on Monday that it will hold talks with national team coaches this week over the controversial idea, which has been met by opposition from European and South American governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL, as well as the International Olympic Committee.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or after leading Croatia to the final of the last World Cup in 2018 and the 36-year-old said on Monday he is against the latest proposal.

"I don't see the point of a World Cup every two years," said Modric in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game away at Shakhtar Donestsk on Tuesday.

"A World Cup is special because it's every four years and because everyone is looking forward to it so much, that's why it's special.

"I wouldn't like to see a World Cup every two years. But they are not asking us. They are trying to do things without asking the players or the coaches what they think about it.