‘It’s not easy’ – Mohammed Kudus congratulates Stonebwoy on graduating with degree

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has congratulated musician Stonebwoy for successfully bagging a degree in Public Administration.

The award-winning Afro-dancehall artiste graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Stonebwoy returned to school in 2021 and has since been juggling his music career with class assignments despite his tight schedules.

Stonebwoy graduation
Having successfully graduated with a degree, a host of celebrities congratulated Stonebwoy for his academic excellence, including Davido, Michael Blackson and Juliet Ibrahim.

West Ham United star Kudus also added his voice and said he’s a big admirer of the musician’s tenacity after combining music with schooling.

“Congrats on your graduation, bro. I know it’s not easy being a musician and travelling to and from different countries like you do, putting in the effort to better your craft,” Kudus said in a video that was played to Stonebwoy.

“I’ve always been a big admirer and fan of your craft and adding education to it makes it even more beautiful.

“I just want to congratulate you and we all appreciate your effort and everything you do to put yourself, your family and Ghana on the map. We’re behind you, full force. Bhim!”

Kudus has previously named Stonebwoy as his favourite artiste and has been seen jamming to his music on many occasions.

Last year, the 23-year-old showed up to support Stonebwoy during his sold-out concert in London. The afro-dancehall artiste took his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom (UK) and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton in October 2023.

Both Kudus and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were spotted at the event and shared videos from the musical concert on their social media handles.

