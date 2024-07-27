‘It’s not easy’ – Mohammed Kudus congratulates Stonebwoy on graduating with degree

Stonebwoy returned to school in 2021 and has since been juggling his music career with class assignments despite his tight schedules.

Stonebwoy graduation Pulse Ghana

Having successfully graduated with a degree, a host of celebrities congratulated Stonebwoy for his academic excellence, including Davido, Michael Blackson and Juliet Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus congratulates Stonebwoy on bagging degree

West Ham United star Kudus also added his voice and said he’s a big admirer of the musician’s tenacity after combining music with schooling.

“Congrats on your graduation, bro. I know it’s not easy being a musician and travelling to and from different countries like you do, putting in the effort to better your craft,” Kudus said in a video that was played to Stonebwoy.

“I’ve always been a big admirer and fan of your craft and adding education to it makes it even more beautiful.

“I just want to congratulate you and we all appreciate your effort and everything you do to put yourself, your family and Ghana on the map. We’re behind you, full force. Bhim!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus has previously named Stonebwoy as his favourite artiste and has been seen jamming to his music on many occasions.

Last year, the 23-year-old showed up to support Stonebwoy during his sold-out concert in London. The afro-dancehall artiste took his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom (UK) and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton in October 2023.