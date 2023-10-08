ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy in London to watch Kudus play, predicts 3:1 scoreline

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is in London to support his favorite Ghanaian athlete Mohammed Kudus playing against opponent New Castle at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

Stonebwoy

He has made a prediction for the West Ham United vs. Newcastle United game and anticipates a three-one victory for West Ham United.

Stonebwoy has thrown his support behind Ghana's attacking midfielder and West Ham's playmaker Kudus to score twice during the match against Newcastle.

This prediction from Stonebwoy has generated excitement and comments from enthusiastic fans who share his anticipation for the game and hope for a strong performance from Kudus and West Ham United.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

