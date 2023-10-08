He has made a prediction for the West Ham United vs. Newcastle United game and anticipates a three-one victory for West Ham United.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy in London to watch Kudus play, predicts 3:1 scoreline
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy is in London to support his favorite Ghanaian athlete Mohammed Kudus playing against opponent New Castle at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 8.
Recommended articles
Stonebwoy has thrown his support behind Ghana's attacking midfielder and West Ham's playmaker Kudus to score twice during the match against Newcastle.
This prediction from Stonebwoy has generated excitement and comments from enthusiastic fans who share his anticipation for the game and hope for a strong performance from Kudus and West Ham United.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh