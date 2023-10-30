Kudus, Partey show up at Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension concert in London

Both Kudus and Partey were spotted at the event and shared videos from the musical concert on their social media handles.

West Ham United star Kudus recently picked afrobeat and dancehall sensation Stonebwoy as his favourite artiste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old partook in a Q&A session with the club’s media, where he provided answers to some personal questions.

Asked who his favourite artiste was, Kudus quickly mentioned Stonebwoy, and added that he could listen to the singer's song "Life is a journey" for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, Kudus has opened up on his best position on the pitch, insisting he is best suited to the No.10 role.

The Ghana international said although he prefers to play as an attacking midfielder, he has no problem playing on the flanks for the good of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The expectation in myself is there. Everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else,” Kudus said.

“I think my best position is as the No10, as the attacking midfielder, but as a team player, when I find myself on the right side, then I just want to do my best for the team."