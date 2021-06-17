Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus misses out on 2021 Golden Boy award nomination

An initial list of 100 nominees was released on Wednesday, including Barcelona youngsters Pedri and Ilaix Moriba.

Pulse Ghana

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham are also among the nominees.

Others are Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Adam Hložek and Nuno Mendes.

Kudus, who was nominated for 2020 Golden Boy award, is however, missing from this year’s list of nominees.

The 20-year-old moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Kudus had an early setback in the Dutch capital after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.

He, however, returned to full fitness midway through the season and made 22 appearances in all competitions for Ajax.

The attacking midfielder contributed four goals and three assists as Ajax won the league and cup double in his debut season in the Netherlands.