Kudus is currently injured and hasn’t played any football in the last week, but the ongoing 2022/23 campaign has been his best season yet.
Mohammed Kudus: I’ll one day be African Footballer of the Year
Ghana star Mohammed Kudus believes it is only a matter of time before he’s named African Footballer of the Year.
Appearing on the latest episode of Ask the Pro on Ajax TV, the 22-year-old was asked about winning the African best player award in the future.
A confident Kudus replied that everything was possible, saying: “I believe everything is possible in this world so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day [as African Footballer of the Year.”
The last Ghanaian footballer to be adjudged CAF African Footballer of the Year was Abedi Ayew Pele – who won the award three times in a row – in 1993.
Meanwhile, Kudus was recently named in Forbes Africa’s 2023 30 Under 30 list for his impact on and off the pitch.
The Ajax Amsterdam playmaker is one of only two Ghanaians on this year’s list, with the other being creative director and videographer Emmanuel Whajah.
Kudus has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.
He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit
