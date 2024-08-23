ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Kudus is a better player than Vinicius Jr. – Charles Taylor

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana forward Charles Assampong Taylor has boldly claimed that Mohammed Kudus is a better footballer than Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Taylor believes Kudus would not struggle to be the face of Real Madrid if he were to swap places with the Brazilian winger.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam last year, Kudus has established himself as one of the most entertaining players in Europe.

In his debut season with the Hammers, the Ghana international contributed 14 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He also set the record for the most successful dribbles in a single Premier League game when West Ham faced Chelsea and ended the campaign as the best dribbler in Europe.

Vinicius Jr., on the other hand, was instrumental in Real Madrid’s double achievement last season as he won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the Brazil international being one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, ex-Ghana winger Taylor believes he’s not on a par with Kudus.

“Kudus is a better footballer than Vinicius Jr. If Kudus were to be at Real Madrid, he’d have been the main man in the team,” Taylor said on Angel TV.

“The quality that Kudus displays, Vinicius doesn’t match up but it’s because we don’t believe in our own players and the lack of quality pitches here.”

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

A one-time Ghana Premier League top scorer, he later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

