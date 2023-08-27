ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Mo Kudus joins West Ham United

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ajax playmaker, Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham United in a significant transfer deal. The initial cost of the transfer is reported to be €43 million (£36.9 million).

Mo Kudus
Mo Kudus

This amount consists of an initial payment of €41.5 million and an additional €3 million in performance-related add-ons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kudus has signed a five-year contract with West Ham United, and there is an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

The player completed his medical examination over the weekend, finalizing the transfer process.

Ajax has confirmed the agreement with West Ham United for Kudus' transfer, and the Dutch club released a statement regarding the deal. According to Ajax's statement, the transfer fee is €43 million, with the possibility of reaching €46 million with variable components.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ajax and West Ham United FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to the club from London. The attacking midfielder's contract at Ajax ran until June 30, 2025. Ajax and West Ham United FC agreed on a € 43 million transfer fee."

"This amount can increase to € 46 million through variables."

This move marks Kudus' entry into the Premier League, as he joins West Ham United from Ajax. His arrival is expected to bring added attacking prowess to the team.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mo Kudus

    Mo Kudus joins West Ham United

  • Mo Kudus

    Mohammed Kudus completes West Ham United medicals ahead of transfer

  • Jorge Vilda

    Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda under scrutiny after video surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies (Video)

Yassine Chueko: Meet Lionel Messi's Navy SEAL bodyguard

Yassine Chueko: Meet the Navy SEAL who guards Lionel Messi even during matches

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Burna Boy’s song that mentioned his World Cup penalty miss