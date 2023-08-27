Mo Kudus joins West Ham United

Kudus has signed a five-year contract with West Ham United, and there is an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

The player completed his medical examination over the weekend, finalizing the transfer process.

Ajax has confirmed the agreement with West Ham United for Kudus' transfer, and the Dutch club released a statement regarding the deal. According to Ajax's statement, the transfer fee is €43 million, with the possibility of reaching €46 million with variable components.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ajax and West Ham United FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to the club from London. The attacking midfielder's contract at Ajax ran until June 30, 2025. Ajax and West Ham United FC agreed on a € 43 million transfer fee."

"This amount can increase to € 46 million through variables."