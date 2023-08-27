Mo Kudus joins West Ham United

This amount consists of an initial payment of €41.5 million and an additional €3 million in performance-related add-ons.
Ajax playmaker, Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham United in a significant transfer deal. The initial cost of the transfer is reported to be €43 million (£36.9 million).
Kudus has signed a five-year contract with West Ham United, and there is an option to extend it for a further 12 months.
The player completed his medical examination over the weekend, finalizing the transfer process.
Ajax has confirmed the agreement with West Ham United for Kudus' transfer, and the Dutch club released a statement regarding the deal. According to Ajax's statement, the transfer fee is €43 million, with the possibility of reaching €46 million with variable components.
"Ajax and West Ham United FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to the club from London. The attacking midfielder's contract at Ajax ran until June 30, 2025. Ajax and West Ham United FC agreed on a € 43 million transfer fee."
"This amount can increase to € 46 million through variables."
This move marks Kudus' entry into the Premier League, as he joins West Ham United from Ajax. His arrival is expected to bring added attacking prowess to the team.
