Mohammed Kudus: My style of play will always stay the same

The 23-year-old ended the 2023/24 season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for West Ham and had the most dribbles of any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

His impressive solo goal against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg was also adjudged as the competition’s Goal of the Season.

Mohammed Kudus wants to stick to his style of play

While Kudus was criticised by a section of Ghanaians during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June for seemingly holding on to the ball for too long, the player insists he doesn’t intend to change his style of play.

Kudus was brought to West Ham by David Moyes but will be playing under Julen Lopetegui next season after the Spaniard replaced the Scotsman at the helm.

According to the Ghana international, however, he aims to quickly adapt to the new manager’s ideas but his style will always remain the same.

“Personally my style of play will always stay the same. I’ll need to blend in and do what the coach wants, give the team the results they want but I’m still going to be me and the stuff you see me doing is still going to be the same just under a different coach,” Kudus said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It’s definitely very difficult to get used to every system every single time. Even playing with the club team and national team different coaches as well.

“As part of our job, being versatile to be able to adapt to different kinds of coaches is a main key that we have to be always up for, so whichever coach that comes.”