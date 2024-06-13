Otto Addo: My players can be creative but must understand positioning

Addo made a slow start following his re-appointment as head coach of Ghana, having failed to win any of his first two matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Pulse Ghana

However, the former Borussia Dortmund assistant manager has now led the Black Stars to back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana defeated Mali 1-2 in Bamako last Thursday before following it up with another hard-fought 4-3 home victory against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday.

“I think the freedom is there but surely it’s a little bit limited. It’s very important that the players have the right position and understand why they have to be in this position or why they have to run into certain spaces. If we all have the same understanding, it makes it easier for everyone,” Addo told 3Sports.

“Once you get the ball in your position then, you can be creative. I want them to know which options they have. Once again, this ball in this same situation, they have option ABCDEFGH but also there is option I which they can do whatever they want which includes dribble, which they can shoot or whatever.

“So for me, it’s very very important they know which options they have and also they know their own capabilities.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT