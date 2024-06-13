ADVERTISEMENT
Otto Addo: My players can be creative but must understand positioning

Emmanuel Ayamga

In the wake of criticism of Mohammed Kudus, ostensibly for holding on to the ball for too long, Ghana coach Otto Addo has said his players have the licence to be creative with the ball.

The 49-year-old was, however, quick to add that players who want to take risks must first understand their positioning and the overall structure of the team before making such moves.

Addo made a slow start following his re-appointment as head coach of Ghana, having failed to win any of his first two matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Kudus tells social media critic to ‘shut the fu*k up!’ over Black Stars performance
However, the former Borussia Dortmund assistant manager has now led the Black Stars to back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana defeated Mali 1-2 in Bamako last Thursday before following it up with another hard-fought 4-3 home victory against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday.

“I think the freedom is there but surely it’s a little bit limited. It’s very important that the players have the right position and understand why they have to be in this position or why they have to run into certain spaces. If we all have the same understanding, it makes it easier for everyone,” Addo told 3Sports.

“Once you get the ball in your position then, you can be creative. I want them to know which options they have. Once again, this ball in this same situation, they have option ABCDEFGH but also there is option I which they can do whatever they want which includes dribble, which they can shoot or whatever.

“So for me, it’s very very important they know which options they have and also they know their own capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Ghana are currently level on nine points with Comoros at the top of Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

