‘It’s iconic’ – Mohammed Kudus’ new goal celebration is catching on

Kudus has settled in seamlessly in England and has quickly become a key player in David Moyes’ side.

On Sunday, the Ghana international netted his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace.

He has also scored in the Europa League and Carabao Cup for West Ham and the running theme is his new celebration.

Anytime Kudus scores, he’d run to the advertising board facing the Hammers faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

It is an iconic goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the player’s fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Kudus has said he’s working hard to become the best version of himself after scoring against Crystal Palace.

“Credit to all my teammates, the staff, everyone around the club helped me to settle in well. I believe a lot in myself and I’m putting in the effort every single day to be the best I can be,” he said.

“It’s still the beginning for me and I feel there’s a lot more I can offer, so I just keep working day in, day out to be the best for everyone.”

Here are some social media reactions to Kudus’ new goal celebration:

