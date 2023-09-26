Stonebwoy is my favourite artiste – Mohammed Kudus

Asked who his favourite artiste was, Kudus quickly mentioned Stonebwoy, and added that he could listen to the singer's song "Life is a journey" for the rest of his life.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in August after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The young playmaker made his debut as a substitute in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win against Luton Town before the September international break.

Kudus again came off the bench in their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, before starring in their Europa League opener against Backa Topola, where he scored two goals.

It will be recalled that West Ham strategically enlisted songs by Ghanaian musicians during Kudus’ unveiling.

The official track for the player’s unveiling was composed and performed by UK-based Ghanaian rapper Guvna B.

Ghana music continued to dominate on the Hammers’ TikTok page, where songs by Stonebwoy and King Promise were featured.

King Promise’s smashing global hit “Terminator” was used in West Ham’s TikTok video that welcomed Kudus to the club.

In another video, Stonebwoy’s “Into the future” was used as the background song as the footballer posed for the cameras in a West Ham shirt.