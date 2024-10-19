Mohammed Kudus scores in West Ham United’s 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs

Kudus gave the Hammers the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just 18 minutes into the first half.
Mohammed Kudus found the net for West Ham United, but his early strike was not enough to prevent a 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
Tottenham continued to press and deservedly pulled level before the break when Dejan Kulusevski’s shot hit both posts before crossing the line.
After the break, Yves Bissouma scored Tottenham’s second goal, and an own goal by Jean-Clair Todibo put them in control with two goals in five minutes. Son Heung-min then added a third to extinguish the visitors’ hopes.
However, West Ham's misery was compounded late on when VAR recommended an on-field review, resulting in Kudus receiving a straight red card for his involvement in an unnecessary altercation involving both teams.
Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United
Since the start of the season, Mohammed Kudus has had a difficult time, scoring only two goals in eight matches for the Hammers.
Kudus during the international break
Kudus was named interim captain of the Black Stars for the first time in his career, leading Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Ghana later lost 0-2 in the away leg against Libya.
The bigger picture
Kudus would be hoping to return stronger and fight back to getting more goals for the Hummers as the English Premier League games get tougher each week.
He would also seek to put up convincing performances that will help aid West Ham in their subsequent matches