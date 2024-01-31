‘GFA must declare stance on LGBTQ before men start playing women’s football’ - Foh-Amoaning

He also appealed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to immediately respond to the LGBTQ+ community.

Foh-Amoaning serves as the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

“You will see a man portraying himself as a woman and wanting to compete with women,” he told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"For instance, now in women’s football, you will see a man called Mohammed Polo who says he wants to play for a women’s team. How is this possible?”

“The whole GFA and CAF must devise a response to this LGBT because it has already arrived in sports. Look at when we were going to Qatar for the World Cup, there was a whole lot of noise about it. What is our response?”

In recent years, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.

The community opened an office in Accra in 2021, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.

The said office was, however, closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public, with 21 persons later arrested in Ho for promoting LGBT activities.