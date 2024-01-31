To this end, Foh-Amoaning called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to declare its stands on the ongoing LGBTQ+ debate to prevent such a thing from occurring in Ghana.
‘GFA must declare stance on LGBTQ before men start playing women’s football’ - Foh-Amoaning
Legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning believes, if steps are not taken, a time will come when biological males will push to be allowed to play in women’s teams due to their gender rights.
He also appealed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to immediately respond to the LGBTQ+ community.
Foh-Amoaning serves as the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.
“You will see a man portraying himself as a woman and wanting to compete with women,” he told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"For instance, now in women’s football, you will see a man called Mohammed Polo who says he wants to play for a women’s team. How is this possible?”
“The whole GFA and CAF must devise a response to this LGBT because it has already arrived in sports. Look at when we were going to Qatar for the World Cup, there was a whole lot of noise about it. What is our response?”
In recent years, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.
The community opened an office in Accra in 2021, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.
The said office was, however, closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public, with 21 persons later arrested in Ho for promoting LGBT activities.
Meanwhile, an anti-gay bill is currently before Ghana’s parliament, with the aim of criminalizing all forms of homosexual activities in the country.
