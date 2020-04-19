There has been an endless debate between fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as to who is the better of the two.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars and Hearts defender Joe Dakota laid to rest in the US

Between them, the rivals have won 11 FIFA Player of the Year/Ballon d’Or and since 2008 only one player has managed to break the duopoly, Luka Modric in 2018 when he beat them to it.

Mubarak Wakaso who has had spells with several La Liga clubs namely Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Granada, Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna has waded into the debate, saying that Lionel Messi is a difficult player to deal with as compared to Cristiano Ronaldo after getting the privilege to play against the two finest players for the past decade.

“Anytime I am asked this question I will be honest, I have played against the two players and I will say it’s difficult to stop Messi”, he told Angel Sports.

“It is extremely difficult to predict Messi when he is on the ball. I like the two players and they both have a different style of play”.

Mubarak Wakaso has left behind an enviable record in Europe before joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in the winter transfer window.