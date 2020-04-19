Joe Dakota passed away on 9th April in the United States after battling with kidney problems

He was buried on Friday 17th April with few families and friends because of restrictions on social gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Dakota is the third former Black Stars player to pass away in a space of three weeks after Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu.

He played for both Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars in the 1960s and late 1970s and is one of the players who had a long spell on the local scene.

He played alongside the likes of Amusa Gbadamosi, Abeka Ankrah, Robert Foli, Joe Ghartey, Prince Amartey, Mike Alhassan, Nii Tei Lartey and others.

Big Joe also played for the Agona-Swedru All Blacks.