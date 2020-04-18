Asamoah Gyan selected himself and nine of the players he played alongside in the national team in his all-star Black Stars XI

The only player who made the list outside Asamoah Gyan’s Black Stars playing mate was the Maestro Abedi Pele Ayew, the three times African Footballer of the Year.

The surprise exclusion from the list is Andre Ayew who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan the man of many hairstyles (Picture)

Andre could have played either in the left or right middle of the team, but Asamoah Gyan preferred two of the players who made a meaningful contribution to his goal-scoring feat in the Black Stars Laryea Kingston and Sulley Ali Muntari.

Asamoah Gyan settled on Richard Kingson who featured for Ghana in two World Cups and several other Africa Cup of Nations as the shot-stopper.

The former Sunderland striker in a back-four chose John Paintsil on the right full-back, Hans Adu Sarpei on the left-full back and Samuel Osei Kuffour and John Mensah as the centre-backs.

Gyan played a four midfield of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari.

Abedi Pele was utilised as the play-maker of the team or as a second striker to support Gyan who will lead the attack as the arrowhead.

Below is the full list of Asamoah Gyan’s all-star Black Stars team

Richard Kingson-22

John Paintsil-15

Hans Adu Sarpei- 2

Samuel Osei Kuffour-4

John Mensah- 5

Michael Essien-8

Laryea Kingston-7

Stephen Appiah-16

Abedi Pele- 10

Asamoah Gyan- 3

Sulley Muntari-11