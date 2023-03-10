Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment

According to a report by the Ghanaian Times, he was also fined GH¢12,000 or in default serve 30 days in prison.

The report suggests Dr. Ahmed was the defendant in the case, which started six years ago, and was slapped with a perpetual restraining order from accessing the said land in 2019.

The former Minister is said to have sold the land to the initiator of the contempt case, Kofi Ammoah Kwafo, in 2000 but reclaimed the land with the excuse of having made a mistake.

Mr. Kwafo subsequently filed a contempt case against Dr Ahmed, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Director-General of Logistics of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He noted in his application that personnel of the GAF were occupying a property built on the said land and had refused to leave despite the judgement of the court.

After hearing the cases of all parties involved, Justice Asare-Botwe sentenced Dr. Ahmed to seven days imprisonment for contempt after trespassing on the land , along with a fine of GH¢12,000.

The presiding judge further ordered that GH¢5,000 out of the fine should be paid to Mr. Kwafo.