ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, has been jailed for contempt by the Financial and Economic Crime Division of the Accra High Court.

Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment
Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment

Dr. Ahmed was sentenced to seven days in imprisonment for violating an order by the court and trespassing on a land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to a report by the Ghanaian Times, he was also fined GH¢12,000 or in default serve 30 days in prison.

The report suggests Dr. Ahmed was the defendant in the case, which started six years ago, and was slapped with a perpetual restraining order from accessing the said land in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister is said to have sold the land to the initiator of the contempt case, Kofi Ammoah Kwafo, in 2000 but reclaimed the land with the excuse of having made a mistake.

Mr. Kwafo subsequently filed a contempt case against Dr Ahmed, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Director-General of Logistics of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He noted in his application that personnel of the GAF were occupying a property built on the said land and had refused to leave despite the judgement of the court.

After hearing the cases of all parties involved, Justice Asare-Botwe sentenced Dr. Ahmed to seven days imprisonment for contempt after trespassing on the land , along with a fine of GH¢12,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presiding judge further ordered that GH¢5,000 out of the fine should be paid to Mr. Kwafo.

Dr. Ahmed is a former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso East Constituency and also served as a Sports Minister under the John Kufuor government.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

    Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

  • I lost an African brother in Turkey earthquake – Victor Osimhen mourns Atsu

    I lost an African brother in Turkey earthquake – Victor Osimhen mourns Atsu

  • Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment

    Mustapha Ahmed: Former Sports Minister sentenced to 7 days imprisonment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chris Hughton: Black Stars coach loses Ghanaian father

Chris Hughton: Black Stars coach loses Ghanaian father

England star Kyle Walker caught on camera exposing manhood in bar

England star Kyle Walker caught on camera exposing manhood in bar

Kudus leads Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Angola

Kudus leads Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana vs Angola AFCON qualifier

Kudus is the type of player fans go to stadium to watch – Ajax boss

Kudus is the type of player fans go to stadium to watch – Ajax boss