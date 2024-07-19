RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

My goal is to get West Ham back to Europe this season – Mohammed Kudus

Evans Annang

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has expressed his intention to improve his performances for his English Premiership club, West Ham, this season.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus

Outlining his objectives for the upcoming 2024/25 season as West Ham United intensify preparations for the season’s start in August, the 23-year-old said his goal is to help the Hammers qualify for Europe again and challenge for the top six in the English Premier League.

Recommended articles

Mohammed Kudus rated as the best dribbler in the Premier League
Mohammed Kudus rated as the best dribbler in the Premier League Pulse Ghana

Kudus starred for West Ham last season both in the Europa League and the Premier League, scoring incredible goals and entertaining fans with his quick feet.

Looking ahead to his second season, the former Ajax star said, “Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team.”

The Right to Dream Academy graduate proved indispensable for the Hammers last season, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions. His impressive tally of 18 goals and seven assists underscored his pivotal role in the squad.

Kudus was crowned Europe’s top dribbler for the 2023/24 season, and he further won West Ham’s Goal of the Season accolade.

His breathtaking 70-yard solo effort against SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Andre Ayew: My only target is to win AFCON or World Cup with Ghana

The Black Stars is so important to my life – Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

I learned from Gyan for six years before I became Black Stars captain – Dede Ayew

Osei Kofi

I became a womaniser because of my football talent – Rev. Osei Kofi

Majeed Ashimeru signs new deal

Majeed Ashimeru: Black Stars midfielder signs new 2-year deal at Anderlecht