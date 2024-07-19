My goal is to get West Ham back to Europe this season – Mohammed Kudus

Pulse Ghana

Kudus starred for West Ham last season both in the Europa League and the Premier League, scoring incredible goals and entertaining fans with his quick feet.

Looking ahead to his second season, the former Ajax star said, “Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team.”

The Right to Dream Academy graduate proved indispensable for the Hammers last season, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions. His impressive tally of 18 goals and seven assists underscored his pivotal role in the squad.

Kudus was crowned Europe’s top dribbler for the 2023/24 season, and he further won West Ham’s Goal of the Season accolade.