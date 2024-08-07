ADVERTISEMENT
Niclas Fullkrug: New West Ham signing says it’s a dream to play with Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United’s latest signing Niclas Fullkrug is already relishing playing with the club’s talented players, including Mohammed Kudus.

Fullkrug officially joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund on Monday after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 31-year-old arrives in England with a decent reputation, having helped Dortmund to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

He was also part of the Germany team that reached the quarterfinals of this summer’s European Championship as hosts.

Speaking about his move to West Ham, Fullkrug expressed his excitement and said he was looking forward to playing alongside Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and the club’s other talented players.

I am very happy to be here, also a little bit excited. I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new mates,” he told West Ham TV.

“I think there is a lot of quality here, and for me, it is important to have the guys behind me. It’s a dream because you have [Lucas] Paquetá, [Jarrod] Bowen, [Mohammed] Kudus, and now [Crysencio] Summerville as well.

“There are a lot of very good players who can assist me, and if I get assists then I can score. I believe I can fit into this team very well. I think we’ve got a lot of fighting players in midfield and defence as well, and I like the feeling when I know I can go to war with them.”

Fullkrug scored 15 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga

