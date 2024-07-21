West Ham's Mohammed Kudus parts ways with agent, aims for stronger season

Manchester City is considering Kudus as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne if the Belgian moves to the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool is also interested in Kudus due to the uncertain future of Mo Salah.

West Ham's manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to keep Kudus, recognising his versatility and importance to the team. The next few weeks will be crucial as the club aims to secure Kudus' future amidst the interest from other teams.

Pulse Ghana

A few days ago, Kudus expressed his intention to improve his performances for his English Premiership club, West Ham, this season. Outlining his objectives for the upcoming 2024/25 season as West Ham United intensify preparations for the season’s start in August, the 23-year-old said his goal is to help the Hammers qualify for Europe again and challenge for the top six in the English Premier League.

Kudus starred for West Ham last season both in the Europa League and the Premier League, scoring incredible goals and entertaining fans with his quick feet. Looking ahead to his second season, the former Ajax star said, “Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team.”