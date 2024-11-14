Niger 4-0 Sudan: Calculators out as Ghanaians work Black Stars’ AFCON qualification math

Niger, fuelled by a strong start, took control early in the game. Daniel Sosah, who plays for Kryvbas in Ukraine’s top league, opened the scoring in the 5th minute. Youssef Oumarou doubled the lead before Sosah struck again from the penalty spot, giving Niger a comfortable 3-0 lead by halftime.

Shortly after the break, Ousseini Badamassi added a fourth goal in the 51st minute, putting the game firmly out of reach for Sudan.

The result has left Ghanaian fans hopeful, prompting qualification calculations. Niger’s win brings them to 4 points, putting them third in the group behind Sudan, who holds 7 points, and dropping Ghana to fourth place with only 2 points after four matches.

Path to qualification for the Black Stars

Under the guidance of Otto Addo, the Black Stars still have a pathway to AFCON qualification. They will face Angola in Luanda, and a win is essential to keeping their hopes alive. For Ghana to advance, they must also rely on Sudan dropping points in their final match.