No Kudus or Lookman as Jose Mourinho names Africa’s top 2 best players

The Nigerian striker was involved in one of the most protracted transfer sagas during the summer as he pushed for a move away from Napoli.

While Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were interested in signing Osimhen, both transfers fell through and he ultimately sealed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray.

Jose Mourinho's opinion of Victor Osimhen

Discussing the talent of the 25-year-old, Mourinho described him as a fantastic player but also complained about his fondness for diving.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss also disclosed telling Osimhen personally that he and Liverpool’s Salah are currently Africa’s best players.

“He’s an incredible talent. Galatasaray have secured a fantastic player. I’ve never had an issue with him personally, but there’s one thing about him that irritates me when he’s on the opposing team,” Mourinho told HT Sport.

“The last time we played Roma against Napoli, I had this conversation with him. I told him, ‘You and Salah are currently the best African players, following in the footsteps of legends like Drogba, Eto’o, and Weah. But you cannot continue to play the way you do.’ He tends to go down too easily, and that’s where my problem lies.”

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman remains the favourite to be crowned CAF Footballer of the Year following his stellar campaign with Atalanta last season.

The 26-year-old is the only African nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or after firing the Serie A side to the Europa League title with a sensational hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.