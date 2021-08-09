RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

On target: Barcelona players celebrate their second goal during the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Stadium

On target: Barcelona players celebrate their second goal during the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Stadium
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner. 

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.

