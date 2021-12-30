No tournament is more disrespected than AFCON – Ian Wright fumes

The 58-year-old noted that no journalist would ever ask an England player if he’ll represent his country at a tournament like they’re doing to African footballers.

Ian Wright (PA) PA

“Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations? There is no great honour, none other than representing your country. The coverage is completely tinged with racism,” Wright said on his TikTok channel.

“We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and no issues. Cameroon, a single country hosting the tournament is a problem.

“Imagine a journalist asking players if they will be honouring the call ups for their national teams. Have you ever heard anyone asking Three Lion players if they ever honour a call-up?”

Cameroon is scheduled to host the 33rd edition of the AFCON from January 9, 2022, to February 6, 2022, but the organisation of the tournament has been shrouded by controversy.

Two weeks ago, the European Clubs Association (ECA) raised some concerns and expressed its reluctance to release players for the tournament.

In a letter to FIFA, the ECA said travel restrictions present a barrier while the spread of the Omicron variant also poses a threat to the players.

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) also released a statement expressing their unwillingness to let players leave for the AFCON until January 3.

Wright, however, believes it is wrong to take such a stand, especially when some of the best players in the world are from Africa.

Pulse Ghana

“Some of the best players in Europe right now are Africans. If we love them at our clubs, why not love them at their national teams across the globe.