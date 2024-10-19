ADVERTISEMENT
Nyantakyi went to UniBank to withdraw $2m for himself – Dan Kwaku Yeboah alleges

Sammy Danso Eghan

Ace Ghanaian sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has made serious allegations against Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Dan Kwaku Yeboah & Kwasi Nyantakyi
Dan Kwaku Yeboah & Kwasi Nyantakyi

Speaking on Peace FM, Yeboah claimed that during Nyantakyi’s tenure, he withdrew a substantial sum of two million dollars from the Black Stars’ account at UniBank for personal use.

According to Yeboah, these funds were not utilised for any activities related to the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team, but were instead diverted for Nyantakyi’s personal gain. He further criticised the infamous Anas Number 12 Exposé, describing it as the most detrimental event in the history of Ghanaian football.

The worst thing to have happened to our football is Anas’ exposé. President Nyantakyi single-handedly went to UniBank to withdraw $2 million for himself. Even when he was arrested, the GFA was not dissolved, so no matter what happens, the president cannot dissolve the GFA,” Yeboah asserted.

Nyantakyi’s tenure as GFA president came to an ignominious end following the release of the explosive exposé by undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The exposé revealed widespread corruption within the GFA, leading to Nyantakyi’s resignation and subsequent ban from all football-related activities by FIFA.

Kwasi Nyantakyi prosecution: Anas must provide full evidence – Attorney-General
Kwasi Nyantakyi prosecution: Anas must provide full evidence – Attorney-General AFP

Despite the scandal, Nyantakyi attempted to re-enter public service by contesting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Ejisu. However, his bid was unsuccessful, and he lost the election.

dan-kwaku-yeboah
Premier League clubs disrespected us- Normalisation Committee

These allegations by Dan Kwaku Yeboah have reignited discussions about accountability and transparency within Ghanaian football, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the sport in the country.

Sammy Danso Eghan

