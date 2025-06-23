'Some have rich ideas and nothing to show for it' - Ken Agyapong slams Dr Bawumia

Former MP for Assin Central and Presidential Candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has jabbed former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, despite Dr Bawumia's self-proclaimed 'rich ideas', he so far has nothing to show for it.

His comment is in response to remarks by Dr Bawumia during a meeting with former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the NPP government between 2017-2024.

During the meeting held at Alisa Hotel on Monday, 23rd June, Dr Bawumia stated that whilst he may not be a rich man compared to his opponent (Kennedy Agyapong), he has 'rich ideas' to lead the country, noting that "poor people can also be presidents of Ghana."

However, in response, Mr Agyapong wrote in a social media post:

In this world, some have rich ideas and nothing to show for it. Others turn ideas into results and wealth. Ghana needs more doers, not dreamers in suits giving speeches.

The latest exchanges come amid heightening tensions amongst the NPP ahead of the party's presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, 31st January 2026.

Meanwhile, a coalition of over 200 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration from 2017 to 2024 has declared full support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the group, calling itself the Forum of Former MMDCEs for Dr Bawumia, the former Vice President and 2024 Presidential candidate is still the party's best bet for regaining power in the 2028 general elections.

The group in their statement, however, denied endorsing Mr Agyapong for the position.