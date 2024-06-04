‘I nearly pulled my gun’ – Odartey Lamptey after DNA test proved he wasn’t father of 3 kids

Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.

The matter resulted in the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over the compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

Miss Appiah later sought to claim ownership of her ex-husband’s seven-bedroom apartment in East Legon as part of her alimony after their divorce but the Appeal’s Court rejected her claim to the said mansion.

In 2017, the Accra High Court ordered Miss Appiah to vacate her ex-husband’s seven-bedroom apartment and instructed Odartey Lamptey to settle her with his four-bedroom house at Dome in addition to a car and an amount of Ghc200,000.

Opening up on his reaction when he found out he wasn’t the father of the three children he had raised, Odartey Lamptey said he nearly took a decision that could’ve landed him in jail.

“Yeah, I took that decision [to pull a gun], but God spoke to me and since then I haven’t touched my gun. The gun was in my Tundra, but I decided I would not do anything,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“I was broken, but I was very patient about it, and that has led me to where I am today. I believe it was God who spoke to me, and so I decided not to use my gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided not to touch the gun again.

“I had to control my anger, otherwise I could’ve been in prison by now. And I wouldn’t have been able to have my three children. So sometimes when you get angry, you have to think twice before taking action.”