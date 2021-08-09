RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Omari Forson: Ghanaian teenager signs professional contract with Manchester United

Ghanaian teenage sensation Omari Forson has signed his first professional contract with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The young midfielder has been with the Red Devils for a few years now, having been playing for the club’s reserve side.

Forson is one of the highly-rated players at Manchester United’s academy and has been a constant fixture for the U-18s.

Despite being blighted by injuries, the 17-year-old still managed to score five goals in 13 matches last season.

The playmaker has since been promoted to United’s U-23s, where he’ll line up alongside the likes of Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, and Hannibal.

Forson took to Twitter to express his delight after signing his first professional contract with the Red Devils.

“Happy to sign my first professional contract with @ManUtd. A big thank you to all that have supported and guided me along the journey,” he wrote.

The teenager was born in London but is eligible to play for Ghana due to both of his parents being Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is also working on getting Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality from England to Ghana.

Ronaldo catches up with Asamoah Gyan's record!

Hudson-Odoi arrived in Ghana earlier in June and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.

The 20-year-old has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

