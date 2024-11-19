Leave the players alone – Otto Addo tells Ghanaian media to direct criticisms to him

Citing the media’s power to control public perceptions, he urged the media to create positive narratives around the team.

“You have the power. The media have the power to control the narrative of games, not only by the results. And you have the power to lift somebody up. Even if, let's say, somebody did something bad, you have the power to write something good so that the guy gets away with everything.

“And you also have the power to, let's say, to a good guy, to write him down like, if you go on me, you can do it, you can continue, it's okay. This is normal, the results are not okay. But the players, I really need you to leave them alone, they give their all,” said the 49-year-old at the post-match press conference last night.

Calls for peaceful elections

Away from the match, Addo also called for peaceful elections come December 7.

He noted that football is one thing, but he doesn’t want the Black Stars' 2-1 loss to Niger and failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco to affect the country’s upcoming elections.

“But this is football sometimes. You can be better or equal and you don't play draw. You can be better, you lose. This is football. And yeah, before I finish, I would like us to use this opportunity to pray for peaceful elections. I don't want this football game to have an effect on this.

“It's very, very important. We have a peaceful country; we should leave it like that, no matter the outcomes.”

He also called for peace in Niger and Sudan, where there’s political tension and civil unrest.

“And then, surely, even though there were our rivals, let's pray for peace in Niger and pray for peace in Sudan.”