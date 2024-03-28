ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Partey recounts meeting Falcao, Diego Costa at Atletico Madrid after watching them on TV

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey has revealed that he was deeply motivated after meeting Radamel and Diego Costa for the first time at Atletico Madrid, having previously watched the pair on television.

Partey recounts meeting Falcao, Diego Costa at Atletico Madrid after watching them on TV
Partey recounts meeting Falcao, Diego Costa at Atletico Madrid after watching them on TV

Partey arrived at the Spanish club as a teenager in 2013 after signing from Ghanaian lower-tier side Revelations FC.

Recommended articles

The Ghana international met a dressing room of superstars and has now disclosed that he felt motivated after seeing strikers Falcao and Costa in person following years of admiring them from the back of his television.

Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid
Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Pulse Ghana

“I remember when I arrived they had players like Falcao and Diego Costa who I had watched on TV,” Partey told Arsenal.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was the motivation for me. I knew it was a big chance for me at a big team, so I put everything else behind me. I missed my family a lot, but I was able to control my mind to focus on staying at Atletico and doing well.

“We had a few other African players at the time, or French African, who were my friends, but to be honest I was really close with most of the players. I learnt a bit of English, and could interact with my teammates."

Thomas Partey with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Thomas Partey with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pulse Ghana

Partey spent seven years at Atletico Madrid, where he had loan stints with Real Mallorca and Almeria, and later won La Liga, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Diego Simeone’s side.

The 30-year-old then completed a £45 million deadline-day move from the Spanish side to Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his four and a half years at Arsenal, Partey has won the Community Shield and helped the Gunners to return to the UEFA Champions League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan backs All Regional Games to revive grassroots sports in Ghana

Asamoah Gyan backs All Regional Games to revive grassroots sports in Ghana

African Games: Ghanaians troll Nigerians as Black Princesses beat Falconets to win gold

‘Let’s laugh at Nigeria’ – Ghanaians troll Nigerians as Black Princesses beat Falconets

Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes

Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes

Otto Addo says Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda

Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda – Otto Addo