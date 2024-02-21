‘Pay the Black Queens!’ – Anthony Baffoe lashes out

Ghana will face Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals, and have also qualified for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Black Queens remain unpaid and are currently owed bonuses stretching back to qualification matches they played last year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to a report that the team was considering boycotting the game against Zambia, Baffoe criticised the poor treatment of the Black Queens.

“Respect them and pay them! They have gone all out all this while! They have done a fantastic job,” the former defender wrote.

“Players, coach and the technical team! The match against Zambia is crucial, respect them and pay them!!!”

Meanwhile, former Ghana midfielder Yussif Alhassan Chibsah also added his voice to the calls for the players to be paid their bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Boycotting the game should never happen. This is a crucial one for Ghana as a country. Ministry of Youth and Sports, you hold the key,” he stated.

“Please pay the Queens, don’t kill their joy, commitment, dedication and enthusiasm they have shown all these while and for this particular game.”

This comes after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pledged to settle all the bonuses it owes the various women’s national teams.

Addressing the issue at a meet the press held last Wednesday, the Chair of the Black Queens management committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah said the Black Queens will be paid before the Zambia game.

ADVERTISEMENT